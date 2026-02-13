2026 Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists Announced

The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association at the Tucker Theater on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2025-2026 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 41st year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1986 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Haylen Ayers, University School of Jackson
Kayte Madison Bjornstad, Providence Christian Academy
Jules Ferrell, Middle Tennessee Christian School
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Meeyah Green, Webb School of Knoxville
Ava Jarrett, Lipscomb Academy
Ava Jones, Hutchison School
Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists
Laila Downs-Darden, McEwen High School
Rayanna Fisher, Greenfield High School
Zoey Nicholas, Pickett County High School
Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists
Maliyah Glasper, Gatlinburg-Pittman High School
Wylie Kee, Huntingdon High School
Kaegan Young, Cascade High School
Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists
Andrea Flores, Daniel Boone High School
Chelby Jordan, Dyersburg High School
Sydney Wilhite, Cumberland County High School
Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists
Cecilie Brandimore, Franklin High School
Kimora Fields, Bradley Central High School
Natalya Hodge, Bearden High School
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Lawson Lee, Battle Ground Academy
Segond Sompa, Grace Christian Academy
Christopher Washington, Jr., Providence Christian Academy
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Cade Murphy, Knoxville Catholic High School
Trey Pearson, Pope Saint John Paul II Preparatory School
Fred Smith, Jr., Briarcrest Christian School
Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Camden Cole, Eagleville High School
Will McCrary, Jackson County High School
Darion Taylor, Humboldt High School
Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jayden Barton, Gatlinburg-Pittman High School
Derrick Roberson, Chattanooga Preparatory School
Jackson Simmons, Unicoi County High School
Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Ty Cobb, Upperman High School
Nick Steen, Fulton High School
Markylon Terry, Fayette-Ware Comprehensive High School
Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Justin Frison, Houston High School
DJ Okoth, Bartlett High School
Cutter Sisk, Beech Senior High School
