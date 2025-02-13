2025 Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists Announced

The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association at the Tucker Theater on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2024-2025 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 40th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Haylen Ayers, University School of Jackson

Dasha Biriuk, The Webb School

Maddie Braden, Christian Academy of Knoxville

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Meeyah Green, Webb School of Knoxville

Tyler Jones, Hutchison School

Kamora Moore, Chattanooga Christian School

Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists

Blair Baugus, Wayne County High School

Laila Downs-Darden, McEwen High School

Elle Graham, Moore County High School

Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists

Karina Bystry, McMinn Central High School

Maddie Gray, Westview High School

Ally Weathers, Loretto High School

Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists

Jaidynn Askins, Jackson South Side High School

Joya Crawford, Dyersburg High School

Carsyn Swaney, Heritage High School

Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists

Kimora Fields, Bradley Central High School

Natalya Hodge, Bearden High School

Ella Ryan, Brentwood High School

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jayden Jones, Goodpasture Christian School

Preston Wade, Providence Christian Academy

Kaleb Williams, Trinity Christian Academy

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Cameron Blivens, Lipscomb Academy

Jonathan Sanderson, Ensworth High School

Fred Smith, Jr., Briarcrest Christian School

Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jacob Amonett, Pickett County High School

Auden Slaughter, Santa Fe High School

Derrick Roberson, Chattanooga Preparatory School

Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Grayson Burleson, Loretto High School

Ty Glasper, Gatlinburg-Pittman High School

Rodney Henderson, Tyner Academy

Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Cade Capps, Stone Memorial High School

Ty Cobb, Upperman High School

Trey Thompson, Greeneville High School

Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Christian Brown, Franklin High School

Taquez Butler, Whitehaven High School

Cortez Graham-Howard, Hillsboro High School

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email