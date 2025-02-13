2025 Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists Announced

The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association at the Tucker Theater on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2024-2025 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 40th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Haylen Ayers, University School of Jackson
Dasha Biriuk, The Webb School
Maddie Braden, Christian Academy of Knoxville
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Meeyah Green, Webb School of Knoxville
Tyler Jones, Hutchison School
Kamora Moore, Chattanooga Christian School
Class 1A Miss Basketball Finalists
Blair Baugus, Wayne County High School
Laila Downs-Darden, McEwen High School
Elle Graham, Moore County High School
Class 2A Miss Basketball Finalists
Karina Bystry, McMinn Central High School
Maddie Gray, Westview High School
Ally Weathers, Loretto High School
Class 3A Miss Basketball Finalists
Jaidynn Askins, Jackson South Side High School
Joya Crawford, Dyersburg High School
Carsyn Swaney, Heritage High School
Class 4A Miss Basketball Finalists
Kimora Fields, Bradley Central High School
Natalya Hodge, Bearden High School
Ella Ryan, Brentwood High School
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jayden Jones, Goodpasture Christian School
Preston Wade, Providence Christian Academy
Kaleb Williams, Trinity Christian Academy
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Cameron Blivens, Lipscomb Academy
Jonathan Sanderson, Ensworth High School
Fred Smith, Jr., Briarcrest Christian School
Class 1A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jacob Amonett, Pickett County High School
Auden Slaughter, Santa Fe High School
Derrick Roberson, Chattanooga Preparatory School
Class 2A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Grayson Burleson, Loretto High School
Ty Glasper, Gatlinburg-Pittman High School
Rodney Henderson, Tyner Academy
Class 3A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Cade Capps, Stone Memorial High School
Ty Cobb, Upperman High School
Trey Thompson, Greeneville High School
Class 4A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Christian Brown, Franklin High School
Taquez Butler, Whitehaven High School
Cortez Graham-Howard, Hillsboro High School
