CMA Fest takes place from June 5 until June 8th in downtown Nashville. There will be hours of free music at CMA Fest. On the Good Molecules Reverb stage located at the Southwest corner of Broadway and Fifth Avenue, you will find Preston Cooper, Kolby Cooper, Maddox Batson, and Willow Avalon.

Below is the complete lineup. Click here for the final schedule of the Reverb Stage with specific performance times.



