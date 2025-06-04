2025 CMA Fest Dr. Pepper AMP Stage Lineup

CMA Fest takes place from June 6th to June 9th in downtown Nashville. During the day, there are free stages of music throughout the festival.

The Dr. Pepper Amp stage is at Ascend Park, right behind the Ascend Amphitheater. Artists scheduled to perform include Danielle Bradberry, Blanco Brown, Frankie Ballard, Braxton Keith, and more.

See the complete schedule below. For a final schedule of the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage with specific performance times, click here.



