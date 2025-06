From June 5 to June 8, CMA Fest offers free music on several stages in downtown Nashville. The Chevy Vibes stage is at the Walk of Fame Park, between Bridgestone Arena and Music City Center.

Artists scheduled to perform include Craig Campbell, Lauren Watkins, Waylon Wyatt, Lorrie Morgan, and more.

Below is the complete schedule. For the final schedule of the Chevy Vibes Stage with specific performance times, click here.

