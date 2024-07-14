2024 Tennessee Wildlife Conservation Raffle is Back with $290,000+ in Prizes

The 2024 Tennessee Wildlife Conservation Raffle promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring over $290,000 in prizes. Over the years, this incredible event has raised more than $8 million for vital Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) projects, supporting its mission to conserve and enhance Tennessee’s wildlife and natural habitats.

The raffle includes 12 epic prize packages this year, each designed to thrill outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. From exclusive hunting experiences and top-of-the-line gear to unforgettable adventures and more, there is something for everyone. Your participation in the raffle not only gives you a chance to win these amazing prizes but also directly contributes to the preservation of our state’s rich wildlife heritage.

Some of the prize packages include: Caymas CX 19 bass boat, $5,000 gift card from Academy Sports + Outdoors, $10,000 cash prize, TN Elk Hunting package, $50,000 voucher towards the purchase of any Ford vehicle and many more. See all prize packages here.

Every ticket you buy supports crucial conservation efforts to ensure future generations can experience the wild as we do today. Last year, TWRA raised over $2,500,000.

Ticket Purchase Deadline: Sunday September 15, 2024 at 11:59PM (CST).

Drawing: Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Winners will be announced live at the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission (TFWC) meeting on September 20, 2024.

The more tickets you buy, the higher chance you have of winning! You can purchase as many tickets as you wish.

Ticket Prices:

1 Ticket – $20

3 Tickets – $50

10 Tickets – $100

Purchase tickets here.

