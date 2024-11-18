2024 Rutherford County Christmas Parades

Christmas parades have a history that goes as far back as Ancient Rome’s Triumphs which celebrated successful military commanders and was later revived during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. These celebrations included music and banners, wagons filled with the spoils of war, and climaxed with the honoree riding in a chariot.

The first Christmas parade in the United States took place in Peoria, Illinois in 1887. It initially took place on boats and barges coming down the river with Santa as the main attraction, according to santaswhiskers.com. The next year it moved to land.

Of course, the most celebrated Christmas Parade is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade which serves as the opening event of the Christmas Season. This parade began in 1924 to celebrate the opening of the Herald Square store in New York City.

Now, Christmas parades can be found all over the United States. Here are the dates and times of the parades in Rutherford County.

Eagleville Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 5

Time: 5:00 p.m.

The Eagleville Christmas parade will begin at the staging area at North Main and Oak Street, go south on Main Street, turn left onto Old Hwy 99, and end at the school. Parade participants will include floats, bands, walking and dance groups, animals, cars and more with many throwing candy into the crowd. Judges will give awards for the best entry and the best-themed entry. Santa will arrive on the city’s float, which will arrive at the end of the parade, because, after all, there is only one Santa.

LaVergne Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 7

Time: 5:00 p.m.

LaVergne’s 14th annual Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. This year’s theme is “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”. The grand marshals are La Vergne officers Ashley Boleyjack and Gregory Kern, both survivors of a 2023 officer-involved shooting.

All parade participants are being asked to decorate their cars, floats, or signs with lights since the event will take place after dark. In addition, no candy or other handouts will be distributed along the parade route for safety reasons.

Following the parade, there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa.

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 8

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Save the date for the 2024 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade with the theme “A Vintage Christmas.” This is one of Murfreesboro’s most heartwarming traditions, as floats, bands and dancers march their way down Main Street in celebration of the cherished holiday season. Participants will include businesses, church groups, civic groups, school groups, scouts, individuals and horseback riders.



The parade will start at East Main Street by Middle Tennessee State University and ends on Walnut Street, one block past the Public Square.



Smyrna Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 8

Time: 2:00 p.m.

The 49th annual Town of Smyrna parade will include a food drive. Town personnel will collect non-perishable food items for Nourish Food Bank from spectators along the route and participants at check-in.

Spectators will gather along the parade route to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dancers, horseback riders and Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrive on the last float of the event. The Parade will travel northbound on Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway.

