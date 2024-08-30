2024 Labor Day Weekend Forecast-Storms and Cooler Temps

It won’t be a total wash for the holiday weekend, but be weather-aware, especially on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday
A slight chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 101. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Labor Day
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
