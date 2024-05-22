2024 Knoxville Softball Super Regional information visit the softball gameday information page.

Parking

Sherri Parker Lee Stadium

2323 Stephenson Dr.

Knoxville, TN 37996

Parking is available for free in lots S14 and C25 adjacent to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium and Regal Soccer Stadium. Reserved bus parking is only available by pre-arrangement from the Event Management office by calling (865) 974-1205. There is no public RV or bus parking in Lee Stadium lots.

All fans looking to attend the softball regional should be prepared for traffic congestion. Fans are reminded that parking shuttles will be free and available at the Agriculture Campus all weekend. When Stephenson Drive lots are full, fans will be directed to the free Ag Campus Parking and Shuttles on River Drive.

For more parking information, visit the softball gameday information page.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 24

SPL gates open at 3:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. – Game 1 (Alabama vs. Tennessee)

Saturday, May 25

SPL gates open at 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – Game 2 (Tennessee vs. Alabama)

Sunday, May 26

SPL gates open at TBA

TBA – Game 3 (if necessary)

Stadium Notes

Tennessee’s clear bag policy will be in effect throughout the weekend. Tennessee’s full clear bag policy can be found here.

Gates for every game inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium will open 60 minutes prior to first pitch.

A Water Monster with provided cups will be available for all fans throughout Regional games. The location for the Water Monster is on the concourse behind the third base dugout.

Fan Behavior and Fan Code of Conduct

In the spirit of sportsmanship, fans shall:

Conduct themselves in a manner that represents the NCAA with honor, dignity and respect.

Demonstrate qualities of civility and sportsmanship at all times.

Not use vulgar, abusive, racist, sexist, demeaning, or intimidating language at any time.

Support the players, coaches and officials in a positive manner.

Treat the visiting team, coaches and fans with courtesy and respect at all times.

Not engage in cheers that are vulgar, crass or demeaning.

Refrain from throwing objects onto the playing surface for any reason.

Not become inebriated or belligerent.

Refrain from entering playing and team areas at any time, including the game.

Be a positive role model for those around you by treating others with courtesy and respect!

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy