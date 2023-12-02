2024 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021, the season is typically from May until October. For 2024, there will be a concert in April.
FirstBank Amphitheater is located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Ln, Franklin, TN 37064.
1Sessanta
Wednesday, April 10, 8 pm
SESSANTA – A 60TH birthday celebration for Maynard James Keenan featuring Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle is coming to FirstBank Amphitheater on April 10, 2024.
Find tickets here.
2Staind
Tuesday, April 23, 6 pm
Rock band Staind will bring The Tailgate Tour to Franklin. Special guests will be Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana.
Find tickets here.
3New Kids on the Block
Tuesday-Wednesday, July 16 – 17, 7 pm
New Kids on the Block have announced THE MAGIC SUMMER 2024 TOUR. Reimagining the smash 1990 tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new, this time with very special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.
Find tickets here.