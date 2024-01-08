2024 Events at Centennial Park

Centennial Park offers a variety of events over the years from live music to art events. Here are events, so far, scheduled to take place at Centennial Park in 2024. The park is part of the Metro Parks system and is located at 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville.
Last updated: January 8, 2024
1Regional Art Exhibition
January 21, 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm
In collaboration with Tennessee Art Education Association, the Parthenon is proud to display the artistic talents of young local artists via the Middle Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition will be on display from January 21 through March 3, 2024, and a special awards ceremony will take place January 25, 2024.
2Lockeland Strings
Sunday, January 28, 7 pm and 9 pm
Back by popular demand, Lockeland Strings’ 2024 ECHO performances will feature a composition from Nicole Neely. The evening will also showcase four singer songwriters backed by a Lockeland Strings ensemble. Songwriters will be announced in January.
Find tickets here.
3Kidsville at Parthenon
Saturday, February 3-Saturday, February 24, 10:30 am
Centennial Park Conservancy’s Kidsville program connects Nashville children ages 2-12 and their families to enriching arts and active play opportunities for growth through education, experience, and exploration. Registration begins at 10:30 AM, program begins at 11 AM.
4Chinese New Year
Saturday, February 10, 11 am – 3 pm
The Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville is hosting its Chinese New Year of the Dragon Celebration at the Musicians Corner section of Centennial Park on Sat. Feb. 10 from 11 AM to 3 PM.
5Ben Sollee
Saturday, February 24, 7:30 pm
Making his ECHO debut in 2024 is composer and musician Ben Sollee. Over the last two decades, Kentuckian Ben Sollee has distinguished himself as multi-faceted creative, blurring the lines between music, tech, and activism.
Find tickets here.
6Alias Chamber Ensemble
Sunday, March 10, 7:30 pm
ALIAS Chamber Ensemble makes their ECHO debut this season celebrating International Women’s Day with Centennial Park Conservancy. The evening will feature women composers throughout history with compositions that lend themselves to the unique reverb of the Nashville Parthenon.
Find tickets here.