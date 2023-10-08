2024 Events at Bridgestone Arena

Here are the upcoming events at Bridgestone Arena for 2024.
Last updated October 3, 2023
1Aerosmith
Wednesday, January 10, 7 pm
Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as “Amazing,” “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Livin’ On The Edge,” and “Love In An Elevator,” and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, now it’s time to say goodbye. Don’t miss their farewell tour stopping in Nashville.
2Cody Johnson
Friday, February 2, 7:30 pm
Cody Johnson will launch the first leg of his 2024 tour on January 19, 2024, The Leather Tour is aptly named after his soon-to-be released album Leather due out November 3, 2023. Special guests will be Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael.
3Olivia Rodrigo
Saturday, March 9, 7:30 pm
Olivia Rodrigo makes a monumental return with her new album GUTS, revealing newly heightened sophistication as a vocalist and lyricist. In support of her new album, Rodrigo will be in Nashville on March 9th.
4Dan + Shay
Thursday, March 21, 7 pm
Dan + Shay is returning to Bridgestone Arena on The Heartbreak on the Map Tour with special guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.
5Fall Out Boy
Sunday, March 31, 6:30 pm
Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World announced a joint tour for 2024.
6Tyler Childers
Thursday-Friday, April 18-19, 8 pm
Tyler Childers announced The Mule Pull Tour with special guests 49 Winchester for two dates at Bridgestone.
7Tim McGraw
Thursday, April 25, 7 pm
Tim McGraw will bring Standing Room Only Tour to Nashville with special guests Carly Pearce.
8Noah Kahan
Friday-Saturday, May 24-25, 8 pm
Noah Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 is coming to Bridgestone Arena May 24th and 25th
9Niall Horan
Monday, June 3, 7:30 pm
Horan, the new judge on “The Voice” will be on tour this summer stopping in Nashville.
10Luis Miguel
Friday, June 14, 8 pm
The Mexican pop star will continue his 2023 tour into 2024 with a stop in Nashville.
