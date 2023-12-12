2024 Events at Ascend Amphitheater

The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2024, so you can plan ahead!
Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. It is an open-air event venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee.
Last updated, December 11, 2023
1Cody Jinks
Saturday, April 27, 7 pm
Independent artist, Cody Jinks will perform at Ascend Amphitheater. Special guests will be Steel Woods.
2Lainey Wilson
Friday, May 31, 7 pm
Lainey Wilson kicks off “Country’s Cool Again” tour at Ascend Amphitheater.
3Cypress Hill
Saturday, June 22, 8 pm
Cypress Hill will perform “Black Sunday” with the Nashville Symphony.
4Sarah McLachlan
Saturday, June 29, 7:30 pm
Sarah McLachlan North American tour in 2024 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Fumbling Toward Ecstasy.
5Styx & Foreigner
Friday, July 12, 6:45 pm
Styx and Foreigner are headed to Nashville this summer. Special guests will be John Waite.
6Thirty Seconds to Mars
Saturday, August 3, 6:30 pm
Jared Leto’s band Thirty Seconds to Mars will stop in Nashville on tour.
7Tate McCrae
Tuesday, August 6, 8 pm
Tate McRae announces her sophomore album THINK LATER to be released December 8th via RCA Records. Executive produced with hitmaker Ryan Tedder, THINK LATERand its songs are steeped in pop appeal and infectious toplines. The tour in support of the album stops in Nashville this summer.
8Creed
Tuesday, August 13, 7 pm
Creed announced a reunion tour and its making its way to Nashville.
9King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Saturday, August 31, 8 pm
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced a massive world tour for 2024, making a stop in Nashville in August.
10Mt. Joy
Tuesday, September 24, 7:30 pm
After a successful year in 2023, Mt. Joy announced tour dates for 2024 that includes Ascend.
