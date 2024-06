CMA Fest takes place from June 6th to June 9th in downtown Nashville. During the day, there are free stages of music throughout the festival.

The Dr. Pepper Amp stage is located at Ascend Park, right behind Ascend Amphitheater. Artists scheduled to perform include Tenille Arts, Josh Gracin, Home Free, Tyler Farr, and more.

See the complete schedule below. For a final schedule of the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage with specific performance times, click here.

