2024 CMA Fest Chevy Riverfront Stage Lineup

One of the most popular places to see free music during CMA Fest is the Chevy Riverfront stage on First Avenue. The stage will see Lauren Alaina, Breland, Larry Fleet, and more this year.

Chevy Riverfront stage is offering a Riverside Retreat Pass to this stage. With the pass, you will receive early admission, a shaded viewing area, an exclusive bar, and more. Get the Riverside Retreat Pass here.

For a final schedule of the Chevy Riverfront Stage with specific performance times, click here.

