2024 BlueCross Bowl to be Held December 5 – 7

The 2024 BlueCross Bowl will be held at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee on December 5, 6 and 7. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) title sponsorship of the TSSAA’s high school football championship games. The company’s sponsorship of the TSSAA Football Championships began in 2000, officially calling the nine championship games, the BlueCross Bowl.

“Our longstanding partnership with the TSSAA, as well as hosting the BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga, underscore our commitment to promoting healthy activity across Tennessee,” said BlueCross SVP & Chief Communications Officer Dalya Qualls White. “We’re proud to provide an opportunity for young people to learn life lessons like discipline, commitment and teamwork.”

TSSAA Executive Director Mark Reeves added, “The support of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee for our championships is critical to the TSSAA’s ability to better serve high school athletes across the state. I am proud the TSSAA was on the forefront of involving community-minded sponsors who help make these games possible and the fan experience better.”

The 2024 BlueCross Bowl games will be played over the course of three days, December 5, 6 and 7. Games will be carried live across the state of Tennessee on the following BlueCross Bowl affiliates.

· Memphis WMC-TV+

· Jackson Jackson Energy Authority Cable

· Nashville WUXP-TV MyNet30

· Chattanooga WFLI.2 MyNetTV

· Knoxville WKNX The Knox (all games except the 3A BlueCross Bowl on Friday)

· Knoxville WATE-TV (3A BlueCross Bowl on Friday)

· Tri-Cities WCYB.2 CW

*Check local listings for cable channel positions.

The Tennessee Titans will recognize all BlueCross Bowl champions at the December 15 game at Nissan Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.

