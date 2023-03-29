2023 Tornado Season Goes Into Full Effect

April 1st ,2023 looks to begin the busiest month for tornadoes historically in Middle Tennessee. March has already seen 3 tornadoes this year according to the NWS.

2022 was an anomaly for all of Tennessee with only 5 tornadoes of which only 1 hit Middle Tennessee. Generally, we have double-digit tornadoes for a year. Case in point in 2021 Middle Tennessee saw 46 of the 67 tornadoes that struck Tennessee.

Tennessee has 2 tornado seasons: Mar-May and Mid- October thru November historically. Not saying that the occasional tornado doesn’t strike outside of those times, it;s just when we see the most.

With the forecast this Friday into Saturday morning starting to lean towards a severe outlook, we thought it might be good to remind you of a few things:

For your Close To Home weather page including live radar, forecasts, watches and warnings find your county here.

If you haven’t done so already, get your weather radio and check the batteries in it. Alexa, TVs, computers, etc. are great unless the power goes out.

Make sure your family has an emergency plan. Where to go, how to protect yourself. Interior closet and bathrooms are havens for those with no storm shelters or basements.

Stock up on bottled waters, canned foods, baby supplies. If a tornado hits your area these are items that will be hard to find.

Have an emergency cash fund. If a tornado hits your area, banks and ATMs, gas stations, and more will be affected. Cash is king in these situations.

Check your first aid kit and make sure it is up-to-date and fully stocked.

Dogs get generally stressed during the stormy months, especially those indoors. A thunder shirt or a secure place for them is a good way to keep your pet from stressing out during storms.

Mostly, don’t let the weather forecasts stress you out. Spring should be a time of joy after a long winter. Forecasts are constantly changing, especially in Spring. No need to be stressed, just be aware and have a plan in place.