2023 Super Bowl Weekend Weather Windy, Scattered Showers

Super Bowl Weekend is a coin toss. Temps will be on the cooler side due to damp and windy conditions.

Enjoy the game!

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 10 mph.