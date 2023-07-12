2023 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Comes to Bridgestone Arena

Get out of the summer heat and join us for craft brews, food, games and entertainment at the 2023 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Friday, August 11 from 6:30-10 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. This event is guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town!

Proceeds benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community. More Information here!

Get Tickets Here!

Pricing

Package Price VIP $120 through July 31

$140 after July 31

$160 day of event GA $75 through July 31

$85 after July 31

$95 day of event VIP DD $80 GA DD $50 *Participants must purchase a regular ticket to access DD tickets

Participants must be age 21 years or older (no exceptions) and present a valid photo ID with ticket for entry

Interested in volunteering? Please email Abby at ahelper@nashvillepredators.com