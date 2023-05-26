2023 Memorial Day Weekend Weather Forecast UPDATE

There is a slight tweak to the forecast for the weekend, and for those heading to the lake, it isn’t great. Those grilling and smoking might want to keep eye to the sky on Saturday, and some of you will want a light jacket for Sunday. The best day of the 3 day weekend will be Memorial Day. For those craving more summer-like temps, hold onto your hat because, by next week, we will get a good taste of Summer.

Today Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.