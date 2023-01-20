2023 List of Events at TPAC

46 1776

June 20-25

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus (A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director) direct a new production of the Tony Award ® -winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

