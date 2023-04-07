2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Explained

It’s time for Nashville SC to enter the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

After making a run to the quarterfinals of the tournament last season, Nashville SC is back in America’s oldest soccer competition, entering in the Third Round. The Boys in Gold will host defending USL Championship winners San Antonio FC at home. Stay tuned for information on date, time and tickets.

How exactly does the U.S. Open Cup work? Here’s everything you need to know about the competition:

What is the U.S. Open Cup?

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is a national cup competition open to all amateur and professional teams in the United States. Dating back to 1913, it is the oldest current national cup competition in United States soccer and is among the oldest in the world. Up until its pause in 2020, it was one of the oldest continuously operating cup competitions in the entire world.

How does the U.S Open Cup work?

Clubs enter the U.S. Open Cup at different stages of the competition based on their place in the U.S. Soccer pyramid.

The First Round took place in March and consisted of clubs from lowest division leagues such as the National Premier Soccer League, USL League Two and Open Division amateur qualifiers from local competitions. Clubs from the remaining lower tiers, USL Championship and USL League One, entered in the second round.

18 MLS clubs, including Nashville SC, now enter in the Third Round. The remaining eight MLS clubs will enter in the Round of 32. Those eight clubs are comprised of the four USA-based entrants to the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League and the next two best American regular-season finishers in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

How can I watch Nashville SC’s first match in the U.S. Open Cup?

Featured matches from the Third Round will be broadcast on the Bleacher Report app and the B/R Football YouTube channel. Stay tuned for specific broadcast information for Nashville SC’s match.

