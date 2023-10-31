2023 Halloween Forecast

Freeze Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
242 AM CDT Tue Oct 31 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-311600-
/O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0007.231031T0800Z-231031T1400Z/
/O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0008.231101T0300Z-231101T1500Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
242 AM CDT Tue Oct 31 2023

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
  as low as 27 degrees are expected west of the Plateau...and as
  low as 30 to 32 degrees along the Plateau. For the second
  Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures of 21 to 28 degrees
  are expected area wide.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT
  Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Tuesday to
  10 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A killing hard freeze is expected for the
  entire mid state region late Tuesday evening through Wednesday
  morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Today
Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Widespread frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

