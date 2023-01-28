2023 Events at Nissan Stadium

3 Taylor Swift

Friday – Sunday, May 5-7

The U.S. leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour was announced this morning just days after the eleven-time GRAMMY winner broke streaming, physical and vinyl album sales around the world. Taylor’s critically acclaimed album, Midnights, is the fastest selling album of her career. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be supported by (each artist’s dates are listed on the graphic below) Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. It will be presented by Capital One and produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG).

There are no tickets available to these shows.