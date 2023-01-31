2023 Events at Municipal Auditorium

Looking to catch a show at Municipal Auditorium? Here is a list of upcoming events so far for 2023. Municipal Auditorium is located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201.
1Royal Comedy 2023
February 18, 8 pm
The Royal Comedy tour will feature Bill Bellamy, Special K, Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Lavell Crawford, and Sleezy Evans.
2Yeat Tour
Saturday, March 18, 8 pm
L.A. rap sensation Yeat announces upcoming North American tour supporting recent hit project LYFË. Spotify named Yeat their official Rap Caviar 2022 Rookie of the Year. Looking ahead, Yeat is in the studio working on his debut album, due out this year.
3Nick Cannon’s Next Superstar Tour
Sunday, March 19, 6:30 pm
Nick Cannon’s is brining the rising stars to Nashville. The tour will also feature performances by Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, and POP MONEY.
4St. Jude Rock n’ Roll Nashville
Thursday- Friday, April 20-21
The Historic Nashville Municipal Auditorium will be the host of the Health & Fitness Expo! St. Jude #RnRNashville is thrilled to announce the 2023 Expo will be alongside the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum complete with history, memorabilia, and stories of talented musicians of all genres who have played on the greatest records of all time!
5Jill Scott
Sunday, April 23, 7:30 pm
Singer-songwriter, Jill Scott tour will stop in Nashville. The GRAMMY award winning artist will perform songs from her debut album which just celebrated its 23rd anniversary.
6Katt Williams
Friday, April 28, 8 pm
Actor/comedian Katt Williams is coming to Nashville on the Katt Williams 2023 and Me Too tour.
7Mega Monsters Tour
Tuesday, May 2, 7 pm
The Mega-Monsters Tour, featuring Mastodon and Gojira, along with special guest Lorna Shore will be at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
8Two Friends
Saturday, July 1, 8 pm
The duo Two Friends will stop in Nashville on tour in support of the EP ‘Wish You Were Here’ released in May 2022.
