2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October.

Here are the upcoming events for 2023.

Dermot Kennedy

Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm

Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces his upcoming tour – The Sonder Tour. The tour comes in celebration of the acclaimed artist’s new album, Sonder, out now. Sonder, which means “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own,” resonated deeply with Dermot and is an exciting new musical chapter for him.

Kidz Bop

Friday, July 28, 7 pm

The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids – Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler – who will perform today’s biggest hits live on stage. The tour announcement coincides with the release of ‘ KIDZ BOP 2023 ,‘ the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, including pop hits like “Anti-Hero,” “About That Time,” “Sunroof,” and “Late Night Talking.” Fans can expect to hear songs from ‘KIDZ BOP 2023′ and other pop hits performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids.

Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R

Friday, August 25, 7 pm

If you are planning your summer concert list, here’s one for you. Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. announced “The Big Night Out” tour.

