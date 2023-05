CMA Fest takes place on June 8-June 11th in downtown Nashville. There are free stages of music throughout the festival during the day.

The Dr. Pepper Amp stage is located at Ascend Park, right behind Ascend Amphitheater. Artists scheduled to perform include Frankie Ballard, Chrissy Metz, Blanco Brown, Craig Campbell, and more.

See the complete schedule below. For a final schedule of the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage with specific performance times, click here.