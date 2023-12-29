2023-2024 Weekend Forecast- Snow, Wind, Rain, Cold

We end 2023 wet and cold and enter 2024 just cold….
Today
Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 1pm, then rain showers likely between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
A chance of rain and snow showers before 4am, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries. Cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday
A chance of sprinkles and flurries before 7am, then a chance of sprinkles between 7am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
New Year’s Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.