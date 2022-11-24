2022 Thanksgiving Weather – Thankful They Changed The Forecast

Well, yesterday’s forecast spelled a rainy Thanksgiving, but, be thankful because the NWS has revised the forecast for the better. Even your Black Friday looks better. But rains will move in Saturday night and hopefully clear out in time for the Titans-Bungles on Sunday.

So here is that new forecast. Travel safely and enjoy the day.

Thanksgiving Day A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.