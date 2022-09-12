2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week Two

Week two of the college football season has come to a close. Here are the scores of all the local college teams in Tennessee.
Missouri State (2-0)- 35
UT Martin (1-1)- 30
#23 Wake Forrest (2-0)- 45
Vanderbilt (2-1)- 25
#24 Tennessee (2-0)- 34
#17 Pittsburgh (1-1)- 27
Memphis (1-1)- 37
Navy (0-2)- 13
MTSU (1-1)- 34
Colorado State (0-2)- 19
The Citadel (1-1)- 20
ETSU (1-1)- 17
Austin Peay (2-1)- 41
Missisipi Valley State (1-1)- 0
Chattanooga (2-0)- 38
Eastern Illinois (0-2)- 20
Jackson State (2-0)- 16
TSU (0-2)- 3
Tennessee Tech (0-2)- 26
Texas A&M-Commerce (1-1)- 25