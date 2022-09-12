Monday, September 12, 2022
2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week Two

Austin Timberlake
Week two of the college football season has come to a close. Here are the scores of all the local college teams in Tennessee.

Missouri State (2-0)- 35

UT Martin (1-1)- 30

 

#23 Wake Forrest (2-0)- 45

Vanderbilt (2-1)- 25

 

#24 Tennessee (2-0)- 34 

#17 Pittsburgh (1-1)- 27

 

Memphis (1-1)- 37

Navy (0-2)- 13

 

MTSU (1-1)- 34 

Colorado State (0-2)- 19

 

The Citadel (1-1)- 20

ETSU (1-1)- 17

 

Austin Peay (2-1)- 41

Missisipi Valley State (1-1)- 0

 

Chattanooga (2-0)- 38

Eastern Illinois (0-2)- 20

 

Jackson State (2-0)- 16

TSU (0-2)- 3 

 

Tennessee Tech (0-2)- 26

Texas A&M-Commerce (1-1)- 25

