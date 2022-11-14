2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week 11

Photos from @MT_FB & @MemphisFB Twitter

The college football regular season is winding down. Here are the scores from week 11 for every college football team in Tennessee.

Saturday, November 12, 2022

  • Tennessee (9-1)- 66
    Missouri (4-6)- 24
  • Vanderbilt (4-6)- 24
    #24 Kentucky (6-4)- 21
  • Austin Peay (7-3)- 31
    Kennesaw State (5-5)- 14
  • Western Carolina (5-5)- 20
    ETSU (3-7)- 17
  • Samford (9-1)- 35
    Chattanooga (7-3)- 24
  • Bethel (11-0)- 27
    Cumberland (3-7)- 17
  • MTSU (5-5)- 24
    Charlotte (2-9)- 14
  • UT Martin (6-4)- 20
    TSU (3-7)- 3
  • Tennessee Tech (4-6)- 35
    North Alabama (1-9)- 27
  • Memphis (5-5)- 26
    Tulsa (3-7)- 10

