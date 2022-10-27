Thursday, October 27, 2022
2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 9

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
The college football season returns this weekend. Some teams are coming off a bye week and ready to keep their bowl game hopes alive. Here you can see when and where to watch all of the local teams play.

Saturday, October 25, 2022

ETSU (3-5) @ Wofford (1-6)
2:30 PM on ESPN+

Chattanooga (6-1) @ Furman (6-2)
1 PM on ESPN3

UT Martin (4-3) @ Houston Christian (2-5)
2 PM on ESPN+

TSU (3-4) @ Murray State (0-8)
2 PM on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech (1-6) @ Eastern Illinois (2-5)
2 PM on ESPN+

Cumberland (3-5) @ Faulkner (3-5)
1:30 PM on Faulkner Sports Network

#19 Kentucky (5-2) @ #3 Tennessee (7-0)
6 PM on ESPN

MTSU (3-4) @ UTEP (4-4)
8 PM on ESPN+

Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
