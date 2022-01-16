Martin Luther King Jr. day is Monday, January 17th and all local government buildings will be closed. There are some events happening in observance of Dr. King throughout the week.

1 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March Date: Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12 PM Location: Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 2 MLK Day of Service Career Expo Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9 AM-1 PM Location: Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Murfreesboro, TN 37130 3 The Annual MLK Breakfast Celebration Date: Saturday, January 22 at 9 AM-12 PM Location: James Union Building on the MTSU Campus, 516 Alma Mater Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37132 4 2022 MLK Day Basketball Camp Purchase tickets here. Date: Monday, January 17, 9 AM-3 PM Location: Hooptown, 6910 Stroop Ln, Smyrna, TN