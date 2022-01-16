La Vergne MLK Jr Ceremony

Martin Luther King Jr. day is Monday, January 17th and all local government buildings will be closed. There are some events happening in observance of Dr. King throughout the week.

1Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March

Date: Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12 PM

Location: Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

2MLK Day of Service Career Expo

Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9 AM-1 PM

Location: Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
MurfreesboroTN 37130

3The Annual MLK Breakfast Celebration

Date: Saturday, January 22 at 9 AM-12 PM

Location: James Union Building on the MTSU Campus, 516 Alma Mater Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37132

42022 MLK Day Basketball Camp

Purchase tickets here.

Date: Monday, January 17, 9 AM-3 PM

Location: Hooptown, 6910 Stroop Ln, Smyrna, TN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here