Martin Luther King Jr. day is Monday, January 17th and all local government buildings will be closed. There are some events happening in observance of Dr. King throughout the week.
1Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March
Date: Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12 PM
Location: Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
2MLK Day of Service Career Expo
Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9 AM-1 PM
Location: Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
3The Annual MLK Breakfast Celebration
Date: Saturday, January 22 at 9 AM-12 PM
Location: James Union Building on the MTSU Campus, 516 Alma Mater Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37132
42022 MLK Day Basketball Camp
Purchase tickets here.
Date: Monday, January 17, 9 AM-3 PM
Location: Hooptown, 6910 Stroop Ln, Smyrna, TN