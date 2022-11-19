2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 3

The Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs are on to the quarterfinals and as all the remaining Middle Tennessee schools fight to get closer to a state title, we have your full schedule right here so you don’t miss any of the action.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Games will be played on Friday, November 18th, unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

N/A

Davidson County

Beech 35 at Cane Ridge 7

CPA 28 at Chattanooga Christian 13

McCallie 27 at MBA 28

Lipscomb Academy 44 at Knox Webb 7

Pearl-Cohn 48 at Lexington 24

Dickson County

N/A

Maury County

N/A

Robertson County

Springfield 19 at Henry County 27

Tyner Academy 35 at East Robertson 7

Rutherford County

Blackman 23 at Oakland 48

Sumner County

Beech 35 at Cane Ridge 7

Baylor 44 at Brentwood Academy 39

Wilson County

N/A

Williamson County

Baylor 44 at Brentwood Academy 39

Page 35 at Nolensville 28