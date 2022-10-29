2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores for Week 11

Middle Tennessee high school football week eleven is in the books and so is the regular season for 2022. With the playoffs right around the corner, here are all the final scores from this week
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Scores will be updated as finals come in
Cheatham
Stewart Co. 9 at Cheatham Co. 29
Harpeth 14 at Westmoreland 49
Jo Byrns 12 at Sycamore 20
Davidson
Dickson Co. 34 at Antioch 6 (Thu)
Maplewood 0 at Cane Ridge 42
Glencliff 0 at Tullahoma 49
Wilson Central 45 at Hillsboro 14
Hunters Lane 0 at Station Camp 38
Smyrna 31 at Nashville Overton 20
Jackson Co. 19 at Stratford 28
McGavock 19 at LaVergne 14
Davidson Academy 0 at CPA 41
Knoxville Catholic 24 at MBA 56
Father Ryan 21 at Baylor 38
Goodpasture 21 at FRA 45
Ensworth 42 at Briarcrest 28
Lipscomb Academy 70 at BGA 0
Dickson
Creek Wood 36 at Lawrence Co. 0
Dickson Co. 34 at Antioch 6 (Thu)
Maury
Spring Hill 14 at Columbia 23
Forrest 0 at Mt. Pleasant 41
Robertson
White House 30 at White House Heritage 0
Springfield 42 at Clarksville Northwest 0
Jo Byrns 12 at Sycamore 20
Greenbrier 7 at Marshall Co. 28
East Robertson 41 at Whites Creek 0 (Thu)
Rutherford
Siegel 14 at Blackman 26
Fayetteville 52 at Eagleville 6 (Thu)
McGavock 19 at LaVergne 14
MTCS 14 at Friendship Christian 28 (Thu)
Rockvale 7 at Oakland 49
Stewarts Creek 14 at Riverdale 33
Smyrna 31 at Nashville Overton 20
Sumner
Rossview 7 at Beech 37
Gallatin 7 at Clarksville 28
Hendersonville 21 at West Creek 30
Henry Co. 47 at Portland 0
Hunters Lane 0 at Station Camp 38
Harpeth 14 at Westmoreland 49
White House 30 at White House Heritage 0
Pope John Paul 21 at McCallie 47
Wilson
Trousdale Co. 21 at Watertown 7
Wilson Central 45 at Hillsboro 14
Mt. Juliet 26 at Green Hill 19
Warren Co. 7 at Lebanon 28
DCA 7 at Nashville Christian 42
Williamson
MUS 7 at Brentwood Academy 35
Lipscomb Academy 70 at BGA 0
Centennial 9 at Brentwood 15
Fairview 22 at Waverly 33
Franklin 21 at Summit 34
Columbia Academy 14 at Franklin Grace 0
Ravenwood 38 at Independence 14
Nolensville 21 at Franklin Co. 7
Lincoln Co. 3 at Page 38