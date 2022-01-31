From our partners at cloudninemagazine.com

The city of Beijing will be in the unique position of being the first location in Olympic history to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. After hosting the Summer edition previously in 2008, China will welcome the athletic talent of the world once again 14 years later.

A total of 109 medal events across seven Olympic winter sports will be held across three competition zones all in 16 days of action.

Important Facts

The venues for Beijing 2022 have been divided into three zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou.

There are new events for 2022 including Women’s Monobob (a one-person bobsled), Freestyle Skiing Big Air (men and women), Short Track Speed Skating Mixed Relay, Ski Jumping Mixed Team, Freestyle Skiing Aerials Mixed Team and Snowboard Cross Mixed Team.

If you’re an ice hockey fan, note down February 17th and February 20th as these are the dates of the gold medal matches for the women’s competition and men’s competition, respectively.

Often times you will see previous Olympic winners at current Olympic competitions. Rumor has it, Lindsey Vonn will be in attendance at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to cheer on Team USA.

Who and What We Are Watching

Alpine Skiing

Alpine Skiing, also known as downhill skiing, is the pastime of sliding down snow-covered slopes on skis that are with fixed-heel bindings, opposed to other styles of skiing that use skis with free-heel bindings. Competitors regularly reach speeds of up to 95 mph all while navigating a winding course that holds sharp turns and jumps.

Curling

Curling is one of the more unique sports at the Winter Olympics. It involves stones, brooms, a ‘slider’ and ‘gripper’ shoe. While curling may be a ‘slow’ sport, it’s still full of skill, suspense and excitement!

Figure Skating

Figure Skating has been a part of the Olympics since 1936. Today there are skating singles, pairs, ice dance and team events. It is one of the more intense sports during the Winter Olympics, one wrong move short of perfection and your medal chances can be kissed goodbye.

Hockey

With the return of professional athletes to the ice, both Canada’s and the United State’s women are expected to secure the gold for the 2022 Olympics. On the men’s side, the battle between the two neighbors is expected to be fierce and both teams have drawn the same group. Patrick Kane will lead the way for the US and Sidney Crosby for Canada.