Riverdale edges Shelbyville Central in snug affair 13-6

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Murfreesboro Riverdale didn’t mind, dispatching Shelbyville Central 13-6 in a Tennessee high school football matchup on September 10.

Conditioning showed as Murfreesboro Riverdale outscored Shelbyville Central 6-0 in the final period.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave Murfreesboro Riverdale a 7-6 lead over Shelbyville Central.

Stewarts Creek gallops past Franklin 30-20

Stewarts Creek grabbed a 30-20 victory at the expense of Franklin in a Tennessee high school football matchup on September 10.

The Red Hawks moved over the Admirals 16-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 6-0 at intermission.

The Red Hawks moved in front of the Admirals 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Convincing fashion: Smyrna handles LaVergne 35-14

Smyrna’s river of points eventually washed away LaVergne in a 35-14 offensive cavalcade in Tennessee high school football action on September 10. .

The Bulldogs’ might showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Smyrna’s offense breathed fire to a 21-0 lead over LaVergne at halftime.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Wolverines after the first quarter.

Lebanon clips Siegel in tight victory 28-21

Lebanon posted a tight 28-21 win over Murfreesboro Siegel in a Tennessee high school football matchup on September 10.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

Lebanon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over Murfreesboro Siegel.

The start wasn’t the problem for Murfreesboro Siegel, who began with a 14-7 edge over Lebanon through the end of the first quarter.

Murfreesboro Oakland beats Beacon Hill Homeschool 1-0

Murfreesboro Oakland was leading Midlothian Beacon Hill Homeschool 1-0 when officials stepped in to halt in Tennessee high school football action on September 10.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.