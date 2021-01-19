It’s never too early to dream about the upcoming summer season. And if your dream includes adding a trendy pool and outdoor living space in which to rest, relax and refresh, Peek Pools has some incredible ideas. Make your backyard so luxurious and peaceful, you won’t even want a vacation!

Lounge Ledges

Gone are the days of simply round or square swimming pools. These days, backyard pools incorporate personality and innovation. One of the coolest trends to hit swimming pools in a long time is the arrival of the lounge ledge. Relax and lay back in a specially made lounge chair while still cooling off in the pool. These shallow ledges are perfectly designed to accommodate the best of both. You can soak up the full sun or have your ledge built with an umbrella. Add a bubbling fountain for an extra dose of calm.

Advanced LED Lighting

Pool lighting needn’t be boring, especially if you plan to enjoy the water after the sun dips below the horizon. Install advanced LED lighting to enable customization in changing the colors to suit your mood on any given occasion. LED lighting is also a fun way to add a pop of color to your yard.

Fire and Water

Fire pits are great. But who’s to say you can’t combine the mesmerizing beauty and warmth of a fire feature into your pool? If you want to elevate your experience, a fire and water combination may be just the bold new trend you’ve been waiting for.

Darker Hue and Fun Tiles

Did you know your pool lining does not have to be the same light blue color as everyone else’s? Put your own spin on it with a unique tile design in the pool. Or embrace the newest trend of darker blue hues to give your pool a current look. Plus, darker colors attract more sunlight, making it less expensive to heat your pool!

Poolside Bar

Belly up to the bar… while staying in the water? Yep! If you really want to make a statement with your backyard, add a bar, kitchen and outdoor living room. And if you’re going to have a bar, why not have a low bar as well, complete with built-in stools in the pool? Having the bar butt against and include the pool allows the pool and those in it to still be included and invited into the rest of the outdoor living space.

