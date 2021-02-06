The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is going “beyond the table” this year to further the commitment of the annual Rutherford Heart Ball. Unable to host the always exciting, in-person festivities, the 2021 Heart Ball celebration, which has supported the AHA’s mission for more than 40 years, has some extra special inspiration in the “Stay Apart Support The Heart” campaign.

Led by co-chairs and Murfreesboro residents Cannon and Beth Loughry and Adam and Holly Coggin, the “Stay Apart Support The Heart” campaign focuses on the mission-critical work being done within the Rutherford County community by putting a spotlight on opportunities to save and improve lives while creating meaningful change. The health and well-being of Rutherford County is the first priority of the American Heart Association, especially amidst the pandemic we are all currently navigating.

“Stay Apart Support The Heart” is an exciting opportunity to bring the work of the American Heart Association to life in Rutherford County. The AHA has worked to learn of two significant health needs in the community on which to focus the efforts of this campaign: increasing the CPR readiness of county residents and improving the health and well-being of citizens in local senior living homes. The impact of this campaign will allow AHA to inform and engage citizens of Rutherford County by teaching the lifesaving skills of CPR, donate CPR kits to several local high schools, new moms and families, and provide heart and brain health resources to senior citizens currently experiencing isolation due to the pandemic.

“The Heart Ball is one of our favorite events each year to attend,” states Cannon Loughry, co-chair of the Rutherford Heart Ball. “Beth and I are excited to be co-chairing this year’s campaign with our neighbors Holly and Adam Coggin and supporting the important work of the American Heart Association right here in Rutherford County. 2020 was definitely a challenging year for us all, however, the critical work of the American Heart Association that is supported by the fundraising from the Heart Ball is more important now than ever. We know that Rutherford County will continue to pour out their support for this life-saving work and we invite everyone to stay apart, support the heart, and invest in improving the health of our beloved community. Most importantly, the ripple effects of your support will make an impact for years to come.”

The “Stay Apart Support The Heart” campaign will run through the month of February, which is American Heart Month, a time the nation turns its attention to keeping families and communities free from heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans.

Visit RutherfordHeartBall.heart.org to learn more about how your support can impact the lives of your neighbors, including giving opportunities to provide CPR kits and heart boxes for seniors living in the community.

For more than 40 years, the Heart Ball has supported the American Heart Association’s mission of being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

The Rutherford Heart Ball is sponsored by Ascension Saint Thomas Heart.

