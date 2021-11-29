Fill up your holiday calendar with these local tree lightings and Christmas parades.
1Murfreesboro Christmas Parade
Sunday, Dec 12, 2pm
Begins on East Main St near MTSU
*Applications will be available online until November 29, 2021.
The theme of this year’s Murfreesboro Christmas Parade is “The Spirit of Christmas.”
The parade is taking place on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2pm. It will begin on East Main Street by MTSU, near Womack Lane, and end on Walnut Street one block past the Public Square. This year the event will be co-hosted by WGNS Radio along with the CIty of Murfreesboro.
2Murfreesboro Tree Lighting
Friday, Dec 3, 6pm
Historic Courthouse, Downtown Murfreesboro
Main Street Murfreesboro presents the 2021 Celebrate Christmas Downtown event, the official lighting of the Rutherford County Christmas tree, on Friday, December 3 at 6:00pm.
Join the community downtown to kick off the holidays with this annual event and be entertained for an hour in front of the historic courthouse with singing from a City and County student choir, ballet from the Nutcracker performed by MTSU Dance, two songs and acting from the Center for the Arts “Elf the Musical”, Christmas carols led by Belle Aire Baptist Community choir, and of course a grand entrance by Santa and Mrs. Claus thanks to the Murfreesboro Fire Department! 103.3 Country stars Big B and Bubba will be emceeing this one-hour event and sure to provide lots of entertainment.
At 7:30pm, after the program, City Parks and Rec will be playing “The Santa Claus” for attendees to watch. Bring your chairs and blankets and find your spot early.
The program is from 6-7:15pm and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus start at 7:30pm. Shops and restaurants downtown will be open late and food trucks will be around the courthouse.
Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus will continue the following three Saturdays, December 4, 11, 18 from 12-4pm in the historic Rutherford County Courthouse.
3Smyrna Christmas Parade
Sunday, Dec 5, 2pm
Smyrna Town Hall, 315 South Lowry Street
The 46th annual Town of Smyrna Christmas Parade and Food Drive will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Smyrna Town Hall located at 315 South Lowry Street
Spectators will gather to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dancers, and Santa & Mrs. Claus, as they travel northbound on Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway. In addition to enjoying the parade, the Town of Smyrna invites you to make a difference in our community by donating to our Christmas Parade Food Drive. Town personnel will collect non-perishable food items from spectators along the route. If you have any questions about the parade, please contact: 615-267-5005.
4La Vergne Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
Saturday, Dec 11
Parade begins at 5pm, tree lighting directly after
Begins at La Vergne City Hall
The 11th annual “Parade of Lights” will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. (lineup begins at 4pm at LaVergne City Hall, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive). The parade begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and a fireworks show will take place.
This year’s theme is “Who Stole Christmas?” and the Grand Marshal is the La Vergne Grinch.
All parade participants are being asked to decorate their cars, floats, or signs with lights for the event which will take place after dark. In addition, no candy or other handouts will be distributed along the parade route for safety reasons. We have added a Winter Festival to the event this year.
The festival will include ice skating, Christmas Carols, pictures with Santa, snacks, craft vendors & more.
5Eagleville Christmas Parade
Dec 11, 5pm
Eagleville 18th Annual Christmas Parade, with the theme of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”, takes place on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM