Rutherford Co High School Football Scores Week 8
By Andrea Hinds - October 8, 2021

Here are the scores for Week 8 of high school football.

Oct 8, 2021
LaVergne vs Dickson Co: 34-44
Oakland vs CPA – game Thursday, Oct 7: 27-24