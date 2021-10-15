Football

Here are the scores for Week 9 of high school football.

Oct 15, 2021

Rutherford County

  • Blackman @ Rockvale
  • Eagleville vs. Huntland
  • LaVergne vs. John Overton
  • Oakland vs. Riverdale
  • Siegel @ Stewarts Creek
  • Smyrna @ Dickson Co
  • MTCS vs Webb School

