Rutherford Co High School Football Schedule – Week 11
By Andrea Hinds - October 29, 2021

Here is the schedule for Week 11 of Rutherford County high school football.

Oct 29, 2021
Blackman @ Siegel
Eagleville @ Fayetteville
LaVergne @ McGavock
Oakland @ Rockvale
Riverdale @ Stewarts Creek
Smyrna vs Overton
MTCS vs Friendship Christian