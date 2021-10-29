Football

Here is the schedule for Week 11 of Rutherford County high school football.

Oct 29, 2021

  • Blackman @ Siegel
  • Eagleville @ Fayetteville
  • LaVergne @ McGavock
  • Oakland @ Rockvale
  • Riverdale @ Stewarts Creek
  • Smyrna vs Overton
  • MTCS vs Friendship Christian

