Rutherford County High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 2
By Andrea Hinds - November 12, 2021
Here is the schedule for Week 2 of playoffs for Rutherford County high school football.
Nov 12, 2021
*All games start at 7pm
Oakland vs Shelbyville
Riverdale @ Lebanon
MTCS vs Trinity Christian