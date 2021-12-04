Home Sports Featured Sports Rutherford County High School Football Championship Scores Rutherford County High School Football Championship Scores By Andrea Hinds - December 4, 2021 The Tennessee High School Football Championships took place Dec 2-4 in Chattanooga Dec 4 Class 6A Championship Oakland vs Summit Oakland wins 43-26 Read our Oakland vs Summit game wrap-up RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Oakland Beats Summit to Repeat as Football State Champions Local Living Stewarts Creek Middle Dominates State Robotics Competition Kids & Family Dec. 1 Deadline to Apply and Qualify for Guaranteed MTSU Scholarships LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ