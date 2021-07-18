On these hot days of summer, ice cream sounds like a good way to cool off. On Sunday, July 18th, it’s National ice cream day. Below find a list of deals for the day.

Hattie Jane’s: Ice cream lovers will be able to take advantage of two free toppings with the purchase of any scoop from the small-batch craft ice creamery and scoop shop all day long. Follow Hattie Jane’s on Instagram.

Baskin-Robbins: Technically, the entire month of July is National Ice Cream Month and Baskin-Robbins is doing it up proper by launching a new lineup of sea-inspired Creature Creations® and a brand-new, summer-inspired flavor of the month. With their new Creature Creations® Into the Sea flavors featuring a Dolphin, Shark and Sea Turtle, they are fittingly calling July’s decadent, sweet-and-salty flavor of the month Beach Day. Enjoy them throughout the month of July as a scoop (in a themed cup) or order an entire ice cream cake with your favorite sea creature.

Jeni’s Ice Creams: Every Thursday until Aug. 5, a new flavor will be hitting Jeni’s Ice Cream shops that are reminiscent of the nostalgic frozen treats worth chasing after on a hot summer night. They are calling it the Ice Cream Truck Collection, and the flavor to hit first is Rocket Pop ice cream. Follow the flavors on Jeni’s Instagram account and get the collection shipped to you, nationwide, from Jeni’s.

Steak ’n Shake: Shake lovers will want to get over to Steak ’n Shake Steakburgers on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to get half price on all shakes and drinks. And if you haven’t joined their Rewards Club, do it, and a FREE milkshake will be your first reward.

Whole Foods Market: In support for National Ice Cream day, from July 7 through July 20, Whole Foods Market will be discounting all ice cream and frozen treats by 35%. And Amazon Prime Members will save an extra 10%.

Dairy Queen: For this one day only, participating DQ stores nationwide are offering fans $1 off any size Dipped Cone (excluding kid cones) with the DQ mobile app.

Nash Family Creamery: Through Sunday, comment here with a picture of you and your bestie eating ice cream at Nash Family Creamery and they will pick a random WINNER to win a FREE DOUBLE SCOOP!