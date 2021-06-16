murfreesboro half marathon 2021

The 2021 Murfreesboro Half Marathon is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 9 with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford as the Title Sponsor. Registration opens June 2, National Running Day, with a participant cap of 1500 runners.

“We are proud to be the 2021 title sponsor of this rich tradition that highlights Rutherford County at its best,” said Gordon Ferguson, President and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “By encouraging participants from diverse backgrounds to pursue more physically active lifestyles, the mission of the Murfreesboro Half Marathon aligns meaningfully with the values of Ascension Saint Thomas.”

Dubbed “The Middle Half”, the race route was changed in 2019 to include more of the MTSU campus. The course also includes the Oaklands Mansion, the Rutherford County Courthouse and historic square, and scenic tree-lined Main Street and Maney Avenue.

“Runners are excited about being able to participate in person this year,” said Miles Tate, Murfreesboro Half Marathon board president. “It is such a flat course that many runners from around the country use the race to train for full marathons or to set a PR (personal record). It’s perfect for a first-time half marathon runner as well.”

Participants may register online by credit or debit card at RunSignUp.com.

Sponsors include Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, The City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department, Fleet Feet Sports, Lee Company, Purity, TrustPoint Hospital, Rutherford County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Publix.

Since its inception in 2007, The Murfreesboro Half Marathon has supported the running community and has donated over $500k to local charities and organizations. For more information visit www.TheMiddleHalf.com, or on Facebook @TheMiddleHalf.


