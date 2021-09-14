Dozens of local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Greenway trail within Old Fort Park Saturday, September 18, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the 17th annual Greenway Art Festival.

Hosted by the Cultural Arts division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department, the festival will be located at the Old Fort Park trailhead, 916 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. The theme “Celebrating Hope,” centers around the 2021 Laureates’ focus, “The Hope Effect”.

“We hope for it to be an encouragement and a day of support for many of our local artisans who have been hard at work throughout the limitations and challenges of the past year,” said Lisa Browning, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department event coordinator. “We are excited to host over 70 fine artists working with a variety of media.”

A variety of original art (oil paint, watercolor, pottery, textiles, metal, glass, sculpture, and jewelry) will be available for purchase during the event. A paper mosaic craft will be available at the Children’s Tent, where youngsters may contribute to a children’s collaborative mosaic art project, symbolizing the act of coming together and the beauty of community. The Middle Tennessee State University Art and Design Department will have an informational table alongside their Collaborative Mosaic Art installation, entitled “Missing Piece”, showcasing arts and sciences in real-life skills. Local art organizations will also be represented, connecting artists in the community.

Live Performances featured at the Greenway Art Festival include Tennessee Valley Winds, The Pilots, Bethany Trainor, Ernest Newsom and the 2021 Laureates. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Actor Laureate Cameron L. Mitchell and Poet Laureate Amie Whittemore at the Laureate booth, and Dancer Laureate Meg Brooker and her dance group will perform throughout the day.

Performances, admission, and parking for this family-friendly event are free. Refreshments may be purchased from a variety of food vendors on site.

All Greenway Art Festival artwork is original and created by the artists; no mass-produced, commercially manufactured work or work manufactured from kits or molds will be displayed.

In the event of heavy rains, the festival will be canceled. The event will not be rescheduled or moved to an indoor location.

For more information on the Greenway Art Festival, visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/parks or contact Lisa Browning at [email protected]. The event may also be found on the Cultural Arts Facebook page.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is dedicated to providing vibrant public spaces and inclusive programs delivered with visionary leadership and caring staff that engage the individual and strengthen the quality of life of our community.