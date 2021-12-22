Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services.
If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected] Please also send any information on where people can watch the service virtually.
New Vision Baptist
1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro
In-Person Service Times: 11:00am Baptism Service, 12:30pm, 2:00pm & 3:30pm
Online Service Times: 11:00am, 12:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm & 11:00pm
Watch Online: New Vision Website
World Outreach
1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro
1pm, 3pm & 5pm
Watch Online: World Outreach Website
Northside Baptist
655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro
2pm, 4pm & 6pm
Watch Online: YouTube
Crossway Baptist
4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro
4p & 5p
Watch Online: Facebook
Advent Lutheran Church
1700 Irby Lane
5:30pm (family), 7:30pm (traditional)
Watch Online: Facebook or YouTube.
Southeast Baptist Church
708 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro
5pm
Watch Online: YouTube
St Paul’s Episcopal Church
Christmas Eve Schedule:
- 3:00 p.m. Eucharist in the Nave. The nursery is open.
- 5:30 p.m. Eucharist in the Nave. The nursery is open.
- 9:30 p.m. music begins.
- 10:00 p.m. Eucharist in the Nave. Nursery is not available. Click here for the bulletin. Click here to join live-stream on Vimeo. Offerings can be made here.
Third Baptist Church
410 W McKnight Dr, Murfreesboro
5pm
Watch Online: Facebook and YouTube
Bethel Murfreesboro
1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro
4:30pm
Watch Online: Facebook
Lifepoint (all locations)
506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna
5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna
Riverdale: 307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro
3pm & 4:30pm
Watch Online: Lifepoint Website
Abiding Faith Lutheran
10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna
7:00pm
Watch Online: Abiding Faith Website
Harvest View Church
8560 John Bragg Hwy
Readyville, TN 37149
6pm