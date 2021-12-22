Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services.

If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected] Please also send any information on where people can watch the service virtually.

New Vision Baptist

1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro

In-Person Service Times: 11:00am Baptism Service, 12:30pm, 2:00pm & 3:30pm

Online Service Times: 11:00am, 12:30pm, 2:00pm, 3:30pm, 7:00pm, 9:00pm & 11:00pm

Watch Online: New Vision Website

World Outreach

1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro

1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Watch Online: World Outreach Website

Northside Baptist

655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro

2pm, 4pm & 6pm

Watch Online: YouTube

Crossway Baptist

4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro

4p & 5p

Watch Online: Facebook

Advent Lutheran Church

1700 Irby Lane

5:30pm (family), 7:30pm (traditional)

Watch Online: Facebook or YouTube.

Southeast Baptist Church

708 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro

5pm

Watch Online: YouTube

St Paul’s Episcopal Church

Christmas Eve Schedule:

3:00 p.m. Eucharist in the Nave. The nursery is open.

5:30 p.m. Eucharist in the Nave. The nursery is open.

9:30 p.m. music begins.

10:00 p.m. Eucharist in the Nave. Nursery is not available. Click here for the bulletin. Click here to join live-stream on Vimeo. Offerings can be made here.

Third Baptist Church

410 W McKnight Dr, Murfreesboro

5pm

Watch Online: Facebook and YouTube

Bethel Murfreesboro

1503 Sulphur Springs Road, Murfreesboro

4:30pm

Watch Online: Facebook

Lifepoint (all locations)

506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna

5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna

Riverdale: 307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro

3pm & 4:30pm

Watch Online: Lifepoint Website

Abiding Faith Lutheran

10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna

7:00pm

Watch Online: Abiding Faith Website

Harvest View Church

8560 John Bragg Hwy

Readyville, TN 37149

6pm