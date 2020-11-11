It’s Veterans Day and many restaurants and other eateries are offering free or discounted meals for Veterans and active-duty military (with the proper identification) in honor of the day.
- Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu.
- Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu.
- Chopt Creative Salad Co.: 30% off military discount.
- Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.
- Dunkin’: Free doughnut of your choice.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee when veterans state that they are a veteran.
- Famous Dave’s: Free Lunch – Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with side
- Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.
- Local McDonald’s: Free extra value meal for all active and retired military personnel who are in uniform or present a military ID on Veterans Day. (This applies to Smyrna, Brentwood, Franklin, and Lavergne locations only)
- Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product Wednesday. Also, the chain has a daily heroes discount offering 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.
- Red Robin: From Thursday through Nov. 30, veterans and active military who are current Red Robin Royalty members can get a free tavern burger served with bottomless fries.
- Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie of choice.
- Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for active service members and spouses.
- Zaxby’s: Free Boneless Wings Meal with proof of military service Wednesday